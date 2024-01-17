Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Dosunmu (shoulder) took part in Wednesday's practice after checking out "totally fine" following an MRI, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Despite pouring in 10 points in third quarter alone Monday, Dosunmu was held out for the final period of the Bulls' 109-91 loss to the Cavaliers while dealing with a left shoulder stinger. The injury was something he had already been carrying into Monday's contest, but the aggravation Dosunmu suffered during the game doesn't look as though it'll cost him any further action. The Bulls have yet to reveal their official injury report for Thursday's game in Toronto, but Dosunmu's ability to take part in practice Wednesday likely means he'll be listed as probable or questionable for the contest, if he isn't cleared from the report entirely.