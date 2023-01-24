Dosunmu ended with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over Atlanta.

Dosunmu remained in the starting lineup Monday but failed to deliver, once again. Despite starting every game over the past month, Dosunmu is outside the top 200 in that time. His minutes remain solid enough but unfortunately, his production leaves a lot to be desired. He can be a viable streaming target on low-volume nights but beyond that, he is best left for managers in deeper formats.