Dosunmu is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Nets due to an upper respiratory illness.

Dosunmu wasn't listed on the initial injury report but is now in danger of missing his first game of the season. The backup guard has played double-digit minutes in four straight games, averaging 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists during that stretch, so if he's sidelined, Alex Caruso and Jevon Carter would be candidates for increased playing time.