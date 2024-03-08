Dosunmu chipped in 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 victory over the Warriors.

Even though Dosunmu was unable to reach the 20-point mark, something that was becoming a regular occurrence in recent weeks, he still posted a strong line due to his contributions in peripheral categories. There's no doubt Dosunmu is going through his most productive stretch of the season, and he's averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across his last 10 appearances. Dosunmu should remain a viable fantasy alternative across all formats as long as he remain in a starting role with Chicago.