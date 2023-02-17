Dosunmu supplied seven points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 loss to the Bucks.

Dosunmu continues to disappoint on a nightly basis, delivering another underwhelming performance despite playing 36 minutes. The Bulls are a mess right now, highlighted by the fact they continue to start Dosunmu. This speaks to the lack of viable guard options in Chicago, something that is likely to see them continue to struggle down the stretch. Dosunmu can be rostered in deeper formats simply due to the fact he will see heavy minutes on a nightly basis. Those in standard leagues would be better off either streaming or grabbing a player with upside.