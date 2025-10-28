Dosunmu put up 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 128-123 win over Atlanta.

Dosunmu has been a prominent figure among the Bulls' rotation, especially with Coby White (calf) out to begin the season. Dosunmu is averaging 16.7 points on 3.0 made three-pointers and 55.9 percent from the field so far. He'll look to maintain his blistering efficiency Wednesday against the Kings.