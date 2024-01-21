Dosunmu totaled 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-96 win over the Grizzlies.

Dosunmu saw increased run off the bench, leading the Bulls with 20 points. With Zach LaVine (ankle) slated to miss up to two weeks, Dosunmu could be in for a short-term bump. While this was certainly a 12-team fantasy line, it did come against a severely undermanned Grizzlies team. He could be worth grabbing but Monday's clash with the Suns should give us a clearer picture of what his minutes might look like moving forward.