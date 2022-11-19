Dosunmu provided 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 108-107 loss to the Magic.

The second-year guard was coming off three straight games with single-digit scoring figures, but he bounced back and relied on his efficiency to finish with a decent stat line. Dosunmu continues to lack consistency on a game-to-game basis, but his role as the Bulls' starting point guard won't be under threat while Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out. Dosunmu is averaging 10.4 points on 49.4 percent shooting through nine games in November.