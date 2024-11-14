Dosunmu posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over New York.

Dosunmu's efficient shooting helped him record his fourth-straight game with double-digit points during Wednesday's win. Across his 12 appearances this season, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.3 minutes. However, Dosunmu has converted just 24.5 percent of his 4.4 three-point attempts per contest.