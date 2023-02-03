Dosunmu ended with 22 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 win over Charlotte.

The second-year guard had one of the most efficient performances of his career Thursday, missing just one shot from the field en route to tying his best scoring output of the campaign. He didn't contribute in a significant way in other categories, but the 22-point performance was enough to make him a huge piece in this win. To note, Dosunmu has scored in double digits in five of his last eight outings.