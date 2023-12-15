Dosunmu finished Thursday's 124-116 victory over the Heat with 24 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Dosunmu moved back to the bench after starting two straight games in the place of Alex Caruso, but the former ended up logging 35 minutes Thursday while Caruso played just five minutes as a result of reinjuring his ankle. Dosunmu filled in superbly in Caruso's stead, posting season-high marks in points and rebounds while dishing five assists and shooting a sizzling 10-of-12 from the field. He hasn't yet shown the ability to sustain fantasy viability on a consistent basis, but Dosunmu will likely see plenty of floor time again if Caruso has to miss additional time.