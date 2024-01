Dosunmu will start Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

With Zach LaVine (ankle) and Patrick Williams (foot) out of the lineup, Dosunmu enters the starting lineup for the seventh time this season. Dsounmu has seen a significant role lately, averaging 15.3 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes per game over his last six appearances, and he will look to continue his strong play in a starting role.