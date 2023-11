Dosunmu had 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and four steals over 27 minutes in Sunday's 119-108 win over the Pistons.

Dosunmu got more minutes off the bench with Alex Caruso (toe) ruled out for Sunday's contest. Dosunmu took advantage of the opportunity, scoring in double-digits for the first time this season and had a team-best plus-19 point differential. He could continue to see more time on the floor if Caruso remains out for an extended period of time.