Dosunmu generated four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 20 minutes in Monday's 109-105 double-overtime win over the 76ers.

Even with Alex Caruso (foot) sitting out Monday, head coach Billy Donovan opted not to give Dosunmu a look in the starting lineup alongside Patrick Beverley. Patrick Williams moved up to the top unit instead, while Dosunmu didn't receive any notable bump in playing time while continuing to come off the bench. Dosunmu is averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 three-pointers and 0.3 blocks in 19.2 minutes in 12 outings since the All-Star break, numbers that keep him irrelevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.