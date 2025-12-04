Dosunmu supplied 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 loss to the Nets.

Kevin Huerter (hamstring) is set to miss a week, Tre Jones is hobbling with an ankle issue and Isaac Okoro (back) doesn't seem to be close to returning. Chicago is very shorthanded right now, and Dosunmu is likely to see a spike in minutes and fantasy appeal in the short term. Over his last four games, Dosunmu is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.