Dosunmu posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 131-87 victory over the Nets.

Dosunmu moved to the bench in favor of Patrick Beverley on Friday, and he was surprisingly the second guard off the bench behind Coby White. Dosunmu ended up playing more minutes than both those guys, although the lopsided score certainly was a factor. No matter how you slice it, the arrival of Beverley will eat into Dosunmu's workload and fantasy value a good bit.