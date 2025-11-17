Dosunmu ended Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime loss to Utah with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and five assists across 26 minutes.

Despite the returns of Josh Giddey and Coby White, Dosunmu maintained a steady role off the bench for Chicago. Tre Jones was out with an ankle issue, however. It's vehemently clear that Dosunmu is a big part of coach Billy Donovan's plans, and his ability to play multiple spots on the floor helps his case as well.