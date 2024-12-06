Dosunmu closed with 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 139-124 win over San Antonio.

Making his seventh straight start in the absence of Patrick Williams (foot), Dosunmu set season high in points, rebounds, assists and steals en route to his first career triple-double. Since moving into the starting lineup, Dosunmu has averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. During that stretch, he's shot 60.5 percent from the field, 73.7 percent from the free-throw line and 42.3 percent from deep. Given Williams' injury history, the Bulls will likely be cautious with the former lottery pick, affording Dosunmu plenty of opportunities to stay hot.