Dosunmu totaled 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 135-125 victory over the Knicks.

Dosunmu got back on track in the win, scoring at least 20 points for the second time in the past three games. Despite coming off the bench, it's been a relatively strong start to the season for Dosunmu, averaging 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game. The eventual return of Coby White (calf) is going to complicate matters when it comes to playing time. However, for now, consider Dosunmu a viable asset, even in 12-team formats.