Dosunmu finished Monday's 127-92 loss to Dallas with nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Dosunmu contributed to a poor shooting night from beyond the arc for Chicago, as the team connected on just 20.6 percent of 34 threes. He chipped in across the board to salvage his fantasy output, however, and another high-octane opportunity is on deck Wednesday against Indiana.