Dosunmu ended with 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's 116-102 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Dosunmu is competing with Coby White to open the season as the starting point guard, but he seems to be losing ground against the former UNC star. Dosumnu logged more than 25 minutes for the first time in the current preseason run in this one, but he's not expected to have that kind of usage once the regular season rolls around, and all signs point to him having to settle with a role on the bench.