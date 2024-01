Dosunmu (shoulder) is cleared to play Saturday against Memphis, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Dosunmu is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, but he has suited up for 36 consecutive contests, including averaging 26.5 minutes per game across his last 10 appearances. Dosunmu is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18 games without Zach LaVine this season, which will be the situation in the Bulls' backcourt for weeks to come with LaVine shelved due to an ankle injury.