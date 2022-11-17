Dosunmu closed Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans with four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes.

Dosunmu has been held to seven points or fewer in each of his last three contests. He's been dreadful from three over that brief period, going 0-for-7 with six turnovers to boot. The Illinois product will be in search of a rebound game Friday against the Magic, as he'd gotten off to a decent start to November by scoring in double figures in four of his first five contests prior to his current cold stretch.