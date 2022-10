Dosunmu went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Spurs due to an apparent head injury, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Dosunmu's head hit Keldon Johnson's knee on a fall in the third quarter of Friday's matchup, and Dosunmu immediately went to the locker room after being examined by trainers. He'll presumably be evaluated for a concussion, while Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic should see increased run down the stretch if Dosunmu is unable to return.