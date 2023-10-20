Dosunmu scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Getting the start with Zach LaVine (illness) unavailable, Dosunmu wrapped up a strong preseason with his best performance yet. The third-year guard has gone 6-for-15 (40 percent) from three-point range over five exhibition contests, and if he can maintain that improved volume and efficiency from long range when games begin to count, he could work his way into fantasy utility as something more than injury insurance for LaVine.