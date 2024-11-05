Dosunmu provided 25 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Jazz.

Dosunmu slid into the starting five Monday due to the absence of Zach LaVine (hip), and he certainly didn't disappoint. His night was highlighted by a season-best 25 points while draining 69.2 percent of his tries from the field, finishing second on the team in scoring behind Coby White's 28-point performance. It would seem to be an easy decision for Chicago to give Dosunmu another opportunity to start Wednesday in Dallas if LaVine is unable to go.