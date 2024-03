Dosunmu boomed for 34 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 127-98 win over the Wizards.

Dosunmu continues emerging as a potent offensive force in his third campaign. He also facilitated while committing just one turnover Saturday. He rarely draws free throws or wins with his size, but Dosunmu is blossoming into a savvy multi-dimensional scorer for a Bulls backcourt currently lacking Coby White (hip).