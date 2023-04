Dosunmu is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Mavericks.

Dosunmu will start alongside Coby White and Alex Caruso, with Zach Lavine, Patrick Beverley and DeMar DeRozan out resting. Dosunmu is averaging 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.6 minutes across his previous 50 starts this season.