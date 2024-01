Dosunmu produced six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in 17 minutes during Friday's 140-131 loss to Golden State.

Dosunmu barely troubled the scorers in the loss, managing just six points in 17 minutes. He failed to record any other stats, highlighting just how unimpactful he can be, even when playing meaningful minutes. Outside of deeper formats, Dosunmu can be safely left on the waiver wire.