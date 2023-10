Dosunmu will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Dosunmu drew the start in Chicago's final preseason tilt, and as expected, he will shift back to the second unit for the regular-season opener. Though Dosunmu made 51 starts and averaged 26.2 minutes per game last season, he's expected to begin the 2023-24 campaign behind the likes of Zach LaVine, Coby White, Jevon Carter and Alex Caruso in the backcourt.