Dosunmu will start Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.

With Alex Caruso (concussion) sidelined, Dosunmu will take his place as the Bulls' starting point guard for Game 5. He contributed eight points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's Game 4, and he should have more opportunities Wednesday with Caruso and Zach LaVine (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) sidelined.