Dosunmu accumulated 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 109-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Dosunmu shook off an illness tag in order to play Sunday, and he delivered a solid stat line. He's now scored in double digits in eight games in a row, a span in which he's putting up 20.5 points per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from three. That's arguably the most productive stretch of his career.