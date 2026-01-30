Dosunmu finished Thursday's 116-113 loss to the Heat with 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.

Dosunmu took advantage of more looks in the second half after Jalen Smith was ruled out for the rest of the night due to a calf injury. Dosunmu posted his best scoring performance since Jan. 7 by shooting 50 percent from the field while going perfect from the charity stripe. The Illinois product was just as impressive on the boards by grabbing a season-high seven rebounds. Dosunmu could be in line for an uptick in minutes going forward depending on the severity of Smith's injury.