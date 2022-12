Dosunmu will not return to Sunday's game against Atlanta due to abdominal bruise.

Dosunmu took a hard fall late in the second quarter and appeared to land directly on Trae Young's knee following a drive to the basket. He returned to the locker room for further evaluation and has now been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Prior to exiting, Dosunmu posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes.