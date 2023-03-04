Dosunmu contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to Phoenix.

Dosunmu continues to play limited minutes off the bench, a far cry from his starting role to open the season. At this point, Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso and Coby White are all ahead of him in the rotation. While he was moderately productive in this one, unless he is playing upwards of 30 minutes per night, there is no need to consider him outside of deeper formats.