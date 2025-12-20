Dosunmu (thumb) tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 14 minutes in Friday's 136-125 win over the Cavaliers.

Dosunmu made his return to action after he had missed Chicago's last three games due to a sprained right thumb. Though Dosunmu is averaging 27.1 minutes per game over 21 appearances on the campaign, he could struggle to reach that level of playing time on a consistent basis now that the Bulls are as healthy as they've been at any point this season.