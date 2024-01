Dosunmu is probable for Monday's game against Cleveland due to a left shoulder contusion.

Dosunmu popped for a season-high 21 points during Saturday's win over San Antonio but appears to have picked up a shoulder injury as well. Regardless, barring a setback, Dosunmu should be back in action Monday. Over his last seven appearances (one start), Dosunmu has averaged 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.