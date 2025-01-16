Dosunmu (calf) is probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Dosunmu returned from a 10-game absence due to a right soleus strain on Wednesday versus Atlanta, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes. If he's feeling up to it, Dosunmu could potentially see a few more minutes against the Hornets.
