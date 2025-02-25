Dosunmu (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.

Dosunmu injured his left shoulder in Thursday's overtime loss to the Knicks and was held out Saturday against the Suns with what was described as instability in his shoulder. However, the questionable tag suggests that the Bulls view him as day-to-day going forward. If Dosunmu misses additional time, guys like Kevin Huerter, Julian Phillips and Matas Buzelis could see increased run with Patrick Williams (quadriceps) sidelined at the moment.