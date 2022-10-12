Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Dosunmu will be the Bulls' starting point guard to begin the season, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dosunmu has been starting for the Bulls in the preseason with Lonzo Ball (knee) out. Ball is expected to be out at least a few months, but will likely return this season. Until he returns, the second-year guard should be in line for a breakout season. As a rookie, Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 27.4 minutes across 77 games. Donovan having confidence in a second-year player over veterans such as Goran Dragic, Alex Caruso and Coby white speaks to the potential the young guard has.