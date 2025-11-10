Dosunmu (quadriceps) is no longer on a minutes restriction, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Dosunmu missed a pair of outings to open the month of November due to a quadriceps issue, which led to a minutes limit in each of his past two appearances. Now that he's become further removed from the injury, the swingman is ready to handle a full allotment of playing time in Monday's tilt against the Spurs. It's a timely boost for the Bulls, who will be without top playmaker Josh Giddey (ankle).