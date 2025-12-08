Dosunmu missed practice Monday due to his sprained thumb, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Dosunmu is scheduled to see a doctor at some point soon, according to coach Billy Donovan. Dosunmu wasn't able to play Friday against the Pacers due to this injury, but he returned to action Sunday against the Warriors and struggled with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes. Fortunately for Chicago, its next game isn't until Friday against Charlotte.