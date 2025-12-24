Dosunmu chipped in six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 126-123 victory over the Hawks.

Dosunmu played no more than 17 minutes for the third straight game, a downward trend that fantasy managers should be aware of. Although he can be a viable asset across most leagues, his production is heavily reliant on playing meaningful minutes. Through 23 appearances this season, Dosunmu is outside the top 150 in standard leagues, having averaged 26.2 minutes per game.