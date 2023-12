Dosunmu is starting Monday's game against the Bucks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Dosunmu will get the nod at shooting guard with both Zach LaVine (foot) and Alex Caruso (ankle) out of action. Dosunmu has started one game so far this season Nov. 30, also against Milwaukee, and he totaled 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 39 minutes of action.