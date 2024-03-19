Dosunmu finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 110-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

It was his highest assist total in over two years, as Dosunmu's last double-double came against the Timberwolves on Feb. 11, 2022. The third-year guard has seen a huge workload of late, playing at least 35 minutes in four straight games and 13 of 14 since the All-Star break, and he's responded by averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.1 steals over that latter stretch.