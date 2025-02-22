Dosunmu (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dosunmu injured his left shoulder during the Bulls' overtime loss to the Knicks on Thursday, and the injury was severe enough that he wasn't able lift his arm up following the game, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. Kevin Huerter, Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry are the top candidates to see an uptick in playing time Saturday due to Dosunmu's injury. Dosunmu's next chance to suit up will be Monday against the 76ers, though head coach Billy Donovan relayed that there is instability in the fourth-year guard's shoulder and there doesn't appear to be a timeline for a return, per Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com.