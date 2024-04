Dosunmu (quad) is considered questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against Atlanta.

Dosunmu expressed optimism earlier Tuesday that he will be available for Wednesday's contest, but his status is nonetheless undetermined. The 24-year-old has not taken the court since April 7, but his excellent two-way play was pivotal down the stretch in keeping Chicago afloat, as the Bulls carry a minus-1.9 net rating on the season -- ranking 21st in the league.