Dosunmu (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.

Dosunmu left Sunday's loss to Atlanta due to an abdominal bruise and didn't practice Tuesday, but he still has a chance to suit up Wednesday. If he's sidelined, Alex Caruso (back) would presumably fill the second-year guard's missing minutes, as the veteran is expected to return to action following a two-game absence.