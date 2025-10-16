Dosunmu (thumb) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Dosunmu will miss Chicago's preseason finale as a precautionary measure, but he'll likely be fine for Opening Night against Detroit on Wednesday. Dosunmu is capable of providing some low-end value as a starter, but when he's working with the reserves, it's tough for him to make an impact in most fantasy leagues.