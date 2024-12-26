Dosunmu (Achilles) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Dosunmu will miss his first matchup of the season due to right Achilles tendinopathy. With the 24-year-old joining Lonzo Ball (illness), Matas Buzelis (illness) and Josh Giddey (ankle) on the sideline, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry are candidates for increased roles. Dosunmu's next chance to feature will come Saturday against Milwaukee.